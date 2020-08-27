UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Group Of Journalists Covering Protests Taken To Minsk Police 'for Identification' - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

UPDATE - Group of Journalists Covering Protests Taken to Minsk Police 'for Identification' - Police

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Minsk police took a group of journalists, who planned to cover an unauthorized opposition rally in the center of Minsk, to a police station "to establish their identity," Natalya Ganusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik.

"They are not detained, but will be taken to the police department for identification," she said, explaining the status of the media workers.

She did not specify the number of journalists whose identities are planned to be checked at the police station.

A RIA Novosti correspondent said that he was detained in Minsk along with other journalists. According to him, they have already been brought to an office where documents are being checked.

The Russian embassy in Minsk told Sputnik it was checking information about the detention of journalists.

"The information is being checked," the embassy's spokesman Alexei Moskalev said.

Journalists of registered media, as well as foreign journalists accredited by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, which were taken to the police in Minsk, will be released, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said.

"Today, the journalists were taken (not detained!) to the Oktyabrskoye police department of the city of Minsk to check the documents confirming the legality of their professional activities. Journalists of registered media outlets, as well as foreign journalists accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be released," the ministry said in a statement.

Among those taken to the police department, as reported by Sputnik Belarus, there is also their correspondent, journalists from AP and Reuters.

The Russian consul has arrived to the Russian journalists, which were taken to the Oktyabrskoe police department, and where their accreditation was being checked, the RIA Novosti correspondent said.

The Minsk police began to release journalists, he also said.

Local accredited photographers ” Viktor Drachev with Kommersant newspaper accreditation, as well as photographers from news agencies Belta and Sputnik Belarus ” were released first. The fate of non-accredited journalists is not yet clear.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Russia Police Station Minsk Belarus Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

AED2.45 bn foreign investments in UAE capital mark ..

28 minutes ago

Advocate dies in road accident

1 minute ago

Dragons' Leeds clash postponed after positive viru ..

1 minute ago

Ousted Malian president's son flees abroad

1 minute ago

Russell hopes new owners will propel Williams back ..

1 minute ago

Walmart says teaming with Microsoft in bid for Tik ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.