UPDATE - Group of Journalists Covering Protests Taken to Minsk Police 'for Identification' - Police

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Minsk police took a group of journalists, who planned to cover an unauthorized opposition rally in the center of Minsk, to a police station "to establish their identity," Natalya Ganusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik.

"They are not detained, but will be taken to the police department for identification," she said, explaining the status of the media workers.

She did not specify the number of journalists whose identities are planned to be checked at the police station.

A RIA Novosti correspondent said that he was detained in Minsk along with other journalists. According to him, they have already been brought to an office where documents are being checked.

The Russian embassy in Minsk told Sputnik it was checking information about the detention of journalists.

"The information is being checked," the embassy's spokesman Alexei Moskalev said.

Journalists of registered media, as well as foreign journalists accredited by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, which were taken to the police in Minsk, will be released, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said.

"Today, the journalists were taken (not detained!) to the Oktyabrskoye police department of the city of Minsk to check the documents confirming the legality of their professional activities. Journalists of registered media outlets, as well as foreign journalists accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be released," the ministry said in a statement.

Among those taken to the police department, as reported by Sputnik Belarus, there is also their correspondent, journalists from AP and Reuters.

The Russian consul has arrived to the Russian journalists, which were taken to the Oktyabrskoe police department, and where their accreditation was being checked, the RIA Novosti correspondent said.

The Minsk police began to release journalists, he also said.

Local accredited photographers ” Viktor Drachev with Kommersant newspaper accreditation, as well as photographers from news agencies Belta and Sputnik Belarus ” were released first. The fate of non-accredited journalists is not yet clear.