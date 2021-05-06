UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Guatemala Receives First Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Guatemala has received the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry said.

The emergency use of Sputnik V was greenlighted in Guatemala in late February.

"The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has already arrived in Guatemala," the ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The Latin American nation is currently using the Moderna and AstraZeneca drugs as part of the vaccination campaign.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 154.61 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Guatemala has recorded more than 231,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 7,600 fatal ones.

