UPDATE - Guatemala Starts Vaccination Against COVID-19 for All Citizens Aged Over 18

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei announced the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination program to all adults in the country.

"Anyone over the age of 18 can visit the nearest vaccination center," Giammattei wrote on Twitter.

"The vaccine is safe and can save lives, we need everyone's participation to defeat the disease.

We will continue working to vaccinate all citizens," he said.

To date, the Guatemalan authorities have vaccinated more than 5 million citizens against COVID-19 with various vaccines, 1.51 million of them with the full scheme. Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is supplied to the country among others.

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry, in the country with a population of 17 million people, 492,000 people recovered from COVID-19, and 12,388 people died from its complications.