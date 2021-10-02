UPDATE - Guinean Coup Leader Mamady Doumbouya Sworn In as Interim President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Mamady Doumbouya, who came to power in Guinea through a military uprising, was sworn in as interim president by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The ceremony took place at Muhammad V Palace in the Guinean capital of Conakry.

"I, Mamady Doumbouya, Transitional President, pledge, before the people of Guinea, to remain committed to the country's sovereignty, and to respect and promote compliance with the provisions of the Transitional Charter, and to fulfill my functions in the best interests of the people, to consolidate democratic values, to guarantee the independence of the country and the integrity of the national territory. I do solemnly swear to work with the transitional authorities to ensure the implementation and maintenance of the country's cohesion," Doumbouya said in his ceremonial speech.

Following the September 5 coup, Doumbouya announced the dissolution of the government, the abolition of the current constitution, and the closure of borders.

President Alpha Conde was arrested and, according to Dumbuya, remains in military custody in a safe place.

The military leadership announced the introduction of a transitional charter, under which the transitional president will be the head of the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD).

"I reaffirm the commitment of the CNRD, on behalf of the people of Guinea, to fulfill the national and international commitments to which the country has subscribed," Doumbouya said.

On September 16, the Economic Community of West African States held an emergency summit on the situation in Guinea, during which the participating nations demanded that the authorities in Conakry hold elections within six months and impose sanctions on a number of military personnel involved in Conde's ouster.