UPDATE - Gunfire Heard in Downtown Tripoli - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Massive gunfire is being heard in downtown of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported.

Exact causes of the clashes remain unknown.

Later, Al-Arabiya reported about two people killed in the shootout.

Earlier this week, Libyan Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha elected by the parliament called on the head of the internationally-recognized Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to resign. The latter, in turn, advised Bashagha to focus on the upcoming presidential election.

This political row is just one more episode in the series of conflicts, which Libya has been facing since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.