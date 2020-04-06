UPDATE - Haiti Confirms 1st COVID-19 Related Death, Registers 21 Active Cases - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Haiti has confirmed its first coronavirus-related death, the local Haiti Press Network news agency reported, citing the country's Health Ministry.

According to the health authorities, so far the Caribbean nation has registered 21 COVID-19 cases. With a total population of 11 million people, only 250 residents have been tested for the new virus.

The media outlet reported, citing the ministry, that the deceased was a 55-year-old man with diabetes and hypertension, which made him more vulnerable to the coronavirus infection.

A source told the news agency that he was a lawyer, who had worked in the capital of Haiti in the city of Port-au-Prince.

In late March, Haiti decided to close schools, universities and businesses to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The country's government also decided to introduce a curfew and to ban any gatherings involving more than 10 people.

Another country in the Caribbean, Barbados, has also reported the first death from the coronavirus disease, the government's press service said.

According to the country's Health Ministry, a total of 56 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Barbados, of which one is fatal. Six patients have recovered.

"The Minister of Health and Welfare ... Jeffrey Bostic this morning told the public that the deceased was an 81-year-old Barbadian who traveled to the United Kingdom and returned to Barbados on March 22," the authorities said in a statement.

It added that the man had pneumonia caused by the virus and suffered from diabetes. Doctors also diagnosed his 83-year-old wife with the COVID-19.