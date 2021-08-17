UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Haiti Declares National Mourning for Victims of Saturday Earthquake

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) AU-PRINCE, August 17 (Sputnik) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has announced a three-day mourning period for the victims of the Saturday earthquake in the country, which killed over 1,400 people.

"The country is facing a catastrophe that has caused plenty of suffering, and starting tomorrow we decided to declare a three-day national mourning," Henry said on Monday.

The prime minister called for solidarity as Haiti is currently in a very precarious position ” the natural disaster struck the country a month after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

On Tuesday, the government will engage in a dialogue with the political establishment, businesses, civil society and diaspora in order to determine a way out of the current humanitarian crisis.

The country will lower its flags at all state facilities to pay tribute to the victims.

The island nation was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake last Saturday, which killed at least 1,419 people and injured almost 7,000. More than 84,000 houses were destroyed. Departments of Nippes, Grand'Anse, and Sud in the west of the country bore the brunt of the earthquake.

