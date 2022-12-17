UPDATE - Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Water supply has been restored in the Ukrainian capital, while a third of residents are still without power and a half have no heating following the latest Russian strike against Ukrainian infrastructure, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday.

On Friday, Ukraine's Hromadske Radio reported, citing Klitschko, that power and water supply in Kiev would be restored by Saturday morning.

"Water supply has been restored to all residents of the capital. Half of Kiev residents already have heating, and we are working to restore it to all residents of the city. Two-thirds of Kiev have been reconnected to power supply," the mayor said on Telegram.

Klitschko added that blackouts were still in place as there was a significant power generation deficit, and rationing would continue.

On Saturday morning, the mayor said that the capital's metro system was back in service after trains stopped running and stations started working as shelters following nationwide air raid warnings on Friday.

Ukraine's energy utility Ukrenergo said on Saturday that the country was still facing a grave power generation deficit after recent air strikes, with power grids struggling to withstand rain and snow, frost and strong winds that cover the lines with ice.

Ukraine is continuing to bring the power generation at nuclear power plants to planned capacity levels, Ukrenergo said, adding that thermal power plants were gradually restoring operation and hydroelectric power plants were operating as planned.

Russia began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after a terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge, which Moscow blames on Ukraine's intelligence services. The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.