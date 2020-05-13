UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Hasty Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions May Result in Another Lockdown - WHO Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Lifting coronavirus restrictions while the case count is still high could lead to the renewed massive transmission of the virus and another lockdown, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Wednesday.

"If you can get the day-to-day number to the lowest possible level and get as much virus out of the community as possible, then when you open, you will tend to have less transmission or much less risk. If you reopen in the presence of high degree of virus transmission, then that transmission may accelerate. If that virus transmission accelerates, and you don't have the systems to detect it, it will be days or weeks before you know something's gone wrong, And by the time that happens, you're back into a situation where your only response is another lockdown," Ryan told a press conference.

"I think what we all fear is a vicious cycle of public health disaster followed by economic disaster and then health disaster [again]," Ryan said.

In response to a journalist's question regarding the resumption of international travel and the desire of countries to reopen their borders, the health official stated that subregional travel in personal motor vehicles offered the lowest risk of further transmission.

"Obviously, crossing a land border in itself doesn't present a tremendous amount of risk because the conveyance is usually a car so it's a person moving from one zone to the other. I think a lot of countries are now looking at risk and response equalization .

.. If a person from a country that is managing risk well and managing response well can move between countries than you're not adding extra risk by moving your citizens between the countries," Ryan remarked.

He noted that some groups of countries, such as the Baltic states, Australia and New Zealand, and ASEAN countries, were looking to reestablish limited subregional travel.

"I think that's maybe how travel and trade would return. I am not an economist or futurist, but I think you're going to see countries in the same subregions or regions, particularly those with land borders or strong, traditional trading or historical links going to look for ways to equalize the risk, bring their responses into line so that they have confidence of their communities that the risk in that country and the response in that country are very similar to what we have here and therefore we can move our citizens between. That is going to take time, but I sense that's the way it is going to happen," the health official said.

The resumption of international air travel, due to the distances involved and the nature of flying, presents the greatest risk of further transmission, Ryan added. The WHO is currently working with the International Air Transport Association to develop a new set of guidelines and measures that can be introduced at all stages of the air travel process, he remarked.

Earlier in the day, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany was hoping that all temporary border restrictions in Europe's visa-free Schengen Area would be removed by June 15.

