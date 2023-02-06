UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Hatay Airport In Southeastern Turkey Halts Operation After Earthquake - Vice President

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

UPDATE - Hatay Airport in Southeastern Turkey Halts Operation After Earthquake - Vice President

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Hatay Airport in Turkey's southeastern city of Antakya halted operations on Monday after the runway was destructed as a result of a massive earthquake in the region, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's Kahramanmaras province at 04:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT) earlier on Monday. According to preliminary data, the disaster left at least 912 people killed across seven provinces and 5,385 others injured. Strong tremors were also felt in neighboring Syria, which reported at least 371 victims. Later in the day, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.

8 magnitude in the central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT.

"Hatay Airport in Antakya was put out of action due to the destruction of the runway," Oktay told a briefing.

Operations were also suspended in the Turkish port of Ceyhan due to the earthquake, Reuters reported, citing Turkish shipping agency Tribeca.

The airport in the city of Adana, located in southeastern Turkey, also suspended operation after the two earthquakes, according to the Turkish media.

Turkey has recorded as many as 80 aftershocks after the earthquake, the Turkish vice president said, adding that Ankara had also received offers of assistance from several countries, mainly in the form of sending search and rescue teams.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Syria Turkey Kahramanmaras Hatay Adana Ankara Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s s ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s sustainability batch graduation

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents ove ..

UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims

35 minutes ago
 UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish ..

UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish Presidents, expresses condole ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

2 hours ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.