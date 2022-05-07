UPDATE - Havana Hotel Explosion Death Toll Doubles to 18 - Cuban President

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Eighteen people, including a pregnant woman and child, died as a result of a powerful explosion that destroyed the Saratoga hotel in Havana on Friday, the Cuban presidential administration said on Saturday.

On Friday, a powerful explosion destroyed the Saratoga hotel, located in front of the National Capitol building in Cuba's Havana. According to preliminary information, the exposition occurred in the hotel's kitchen and was caused by a gas leak.

"(Cuban President Miguel) Diaz-Canel thanked friendly countries for the solidarity shown in the face of the Saratoga Hotel accident.

According to preliminary figures announced at the meeting, 18 people were killed, including a pregnant woman and child," the administration said after the meeting.

According to the administration, 56 people, including 14 children, were hospitalized as a result of the explosion.

The administration later on Saturday updated the information about casualties saying that 64 people were hospitalized and 22 died, including one child.

The Cuban authorities earlier informed about nine people dead and 40 injured.