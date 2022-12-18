UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Head Of Russian House In CAR Soon To Be Discharged From Hospital - Embassy

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 12:40 AM

UPDATE - Head of Russian House in CAR Soon to Be Discharged From Hospital - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) The head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), Dmitry Sytyi, hospitalized after an assassination attempt, will soon be discharged from hospital, the Russian embassy told Sputnik on Saturday.

"I think that the discharge can be expected soon, because he is conscious and got in touch today," a source in the embassy said.

Speaking about the investigation into the assassination attempt, the source noted that there was no new information yet.

Later in the day, the embassy said that Sytyi was in a serious but stable condition, with medical workers continuing to fight for his life.

"According to the assessment of car doctors, the condition of the general director of the Russian House, D.

S. Sytyi, who was injured in the attack on December 16, remains stable and serious. Specialists are still fighting for his life. Doctors are facing the difficult task of restoring the health of the Russian citizen," the statement read.

On Friday, Sytyi was hospitalized in the CAR capital of Bangui after an assassination attempt. The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a parcel bomb and it exploded on a table in his cabinet, when he was going through his mail. Photos from the blast site, obtained by Sputnik from the police, showed that there was a note at the crime scene with threats in French. According to the police, Sytyi received threats prior to the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Russia Car Bangui Central African Republic SITE December From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

21 minutes ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

22 minutes ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

22 minutes ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

1 hour ago
 Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

1 hour ago
 Tanveer designates quality education, teachers tra ..

Tanveer designates quality education, teachers training as top priority

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.