UPDATE - Head of Russian House in CAR Soon to Be Discharged From Hospital - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) The head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), Dmitry Sytyi, hospitalized after an assassination attempt, will soon be discharged from hospital, the Russian embassy told Sputnik on Saturday.

"I think that the discharge can be expected soon, because he is conscious and got in touch today," a source in the embassy said.

Speaking about the investigation into the assassination attempt, the source noted that there was no new information yet.

Later in the day, the embassy said that Sytyi was in a serious but stable condition, with medical workers continuing to fight for his life.

"According to the assessment of car doctors, the condition of the general director of the Russian House, D.

S. Sytyi, who was injured in the attack on December 16, remains stable and serious. Specialists are still fighting for his life. Doctors are facing the difficult task of restoring the health of the Russian citizen," the statement read.

On Friday, Sytyi was hospitalized in the CAR capital of Bangui after an assassination attempt. The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a parcel bomb and it exploded on a table in his cabinet, when he was going through his mail. Photos from the blast site, obtained by Sputnik from the police, showed that there was a note at the crime scene with threats in French. According to the police, Sytyi received threats prior to the attack.