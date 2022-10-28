UPDATE - Head of Truth Social Says Trump Never Congratulated Musk on Buying Twitter - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Devin Nunes, CEO of social network Truth Social founded by Donald Trump, said that the statement circulated in the media and attributed to the ex-president allegedly congratulating Elon Musk on the acquisition of Twitter was fake, the Daily Beast news website reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Musk finally closed the deal to acquire Twitter and has already taken over management of the company.

After that, screenshots of Trump's alleged statement appeared on social media congratulating the SpaceX and Tesla founder on the new acquisition and announcing plans to restore Trump's Twitter account.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Twitter advertisers are concerned about the plans of its new owner, Elon Musk, to restore the account of Trump.

Trump's return to Twitter would be a "red line" for some brands, Kieley Taylor, global head of partnerships at GroupM, a leading ad-buying agency that represents blue-chip brands, said, as cited by the newspaper.

About a dozen GroupM clients, who own a number of high-profile consumer brands, have instructed the agency to suspend ads on Twitter if Trump's account is reinstated, Taylor added.

Other clients have taken a wait-and-see approach, the newspaper reported.

In addition, advertisers are concerned about the billionaire's plans to ease content moderation and potential conflicts of interest in auto advertising, as Musk is the head of the Tesla automaker.

Trump previously said that he would not return to Twitter, even if it unblocked his account, as he intends to use his own social network, Truth. Trump was blocked from mainstream social platforms after he refused to admit defeat in the 2020 election, and his supporters stormed the Capitol building.