UPDATE - Heavy Rains Kill 11 In Beijing, 27 Missing - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Heavy rains in Beijing have killed 11 people, as opposed to previously reported two, while 27 others are missing, Beijing Daily newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the city's government.

The heaviest downpour in a decade affected a total of 44,673 people in 13 districts of Beijing. Some 127,000 people have been evacuated, the media outlet added. The economic losses caused by the disaster are yet to be calculated.

In Hebei Province, at least nine people were killed and six others declared missing as a result of the torrential rains, the China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster reported, citing local flood prevention department.

In total, 540,703 people were affected by rains in 87 counties of the province and over 847,000 people were evacuated from flooded areas as of 12 p.

m. local time (04:00 GMT) August 1, according to the report.

On Tuesday morning, the city's meteorological services changed the level of alert from red to orange and yellow in a sign that the downpour is abating.

According to data by Beijing's meteorological station, Beijing recorded an average of 260 millimeters (10.2 inches) of rainfall since Saturday evening to Monday morning. The most severe downpours hit the western district of Mentougou, with an average rainfall of 447.6 millimeters.

The two-day downpour was caused by Typhoon Doksuri, which has previously swept through the Philippines.

