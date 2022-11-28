UrduPoint.com

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Two people died when a Robinson 66 helicopter made a hard landing in Russia's Tver Region, local emergency services told Sputnik.

The accident occurred on Sunday, at around 22:30 local time (19:30 GMT) near the village of Vyazovets.

"A helicopter crashed in a field," a spokesperson of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik, adding that two people died.

A spokesperson of the local emergency services also told Sputnik that "Two people died (in the helicopter accident."

The victims include the helicopter's pilot and a passenger, the western transport branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Telegram.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

