UPDATE - HeliRussia 2020 Exhibition to Start in Moscow September 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The HeliRussia 2020 international exhibition of the helicopter industry, at which the leading Russian and foreign aviation enterprises will present their new military and civilian products, is starting on Tuesday at Moscow's Crocus Expo exhibition center.

The event, under the auspices of Russia's Industry and Trade Ministry, will be held on September 15-17.

The Russian Helicopters company, state special military equipment exporter Rosoboronexport, the United Engine Corporation and other companies will take part in it.

Among the novelties of the exhibition are the Ka-32A11BC helicopter and the light multipurpose Ansat helicopter with new medical equipment.

The HeliRussia business program plans various talks, presentations and specialized discussions on the current state of the international helicopter market, the use of drones in solving economic problems, technical maintenance and other topics.