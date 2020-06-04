UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - High Alert Regime Extended In Spain Until June 21

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish Parliament, voted to extend the high alert regime over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) until June 21.

A total of 177 lawmakers voted for the decision, 155 against, 18 abstained.

This is the sixth - and last - extension of the regime introduced by the government on March 14.

In line with the law, extension is possible only for fifteen days and each time the cabinet must in advance request the consent of the Congress of Deputies.

Spain is one of the countries affected most by COVID-19. In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, Spain's death toll surpasses 27,000 people, and the country's case tally stands at 240,326, with more than 150,000 recoveries.

The university says the global case count tops 6.4 million, with over 385,000 deaths and more than 2.8 million recoveries.

