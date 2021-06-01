UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - High-Ranking German Delegation Left For US This Week To Discuss Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:40 AM

UPDATE - High-Ranking German Delegation Left for US This Week to Discuss Nord Stream 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) A high-ranking German delegation has left for the United States this week to discuss the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Bloomberg reported citing the Funke media group.

According to Funke's sources in the US and German government circles, a team of negotiators from German Chancellor Angela Merkel departed for Washington.

The German delegation is led by Merkel's foreign policy adviser Jan Hecker and her economic adviser Lars-Hendrik Roeller.

The delegates will meet with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

US President Joe Biden a few days earlier said US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG will be counterproductive for European relations, adding that the project is almost done.

