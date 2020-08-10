UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Arrested Under National Security Law - Reports

Mon 10th August 2020 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Hong Kong police have arrested pro-democratic media tycoon Jimmy Lai under the national security law, Global Times reported on Monday.

Lai is the owner of Hong Kong media companies Next Digital and Apple Daily. He is well known for his support for the pro-democracy camp.

According to the Chinese newspaper's sources, the 71-year-old entrepreneur was arrested over alleged foreign collusion and fraud.

The South China Morning Post reported that the arrest took place on Monday morning at the tycoon's home in Kowloon City District.

One of Lai's sons, Ian, had also been detained, Apple Daily said.

Hong Kong political activist Joshua Wong has already condemned Lai's detention.

The Chinese government enacted the national security law in Hong Kong in late June. The law adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries.

The legislation has provoked a backlash from the Hong Kong opposition and the West. In protest, the United States has ended preferential economic treatment for the city.

