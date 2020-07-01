UPDATE - Hong Kong Police Arrest Over 70 People for Violation of Fresh National Security Law

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested over 70 suspects for violating the new national security law, just a day after the Chinese central government enacted the legislation.

On Tuesday, the standing committee of China's legislature voted unanimously in favor of the national security bill, sparking a firestorm of negative comments from the Hong Kong opposition as well as several Western officials, who claim it would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China. By Tuesday evening, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed the bill into law. Earlier on Wednesday, the police made the first arrest for the law violation.

"A man was arrested for holding a #HKIndependence flag in #CausewayBay, Hong Kong, violating the #NationalSecurityLaw. This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force," the police tweeted.

Later in the day, a group of people gathered near East Point Road in Causeway Bay chanting slogans in support of independence of Hong Kong, which is a violation of the brand-new law, according to the police.

"Over 70 have been arrested for participating in unauthorised assemblies and other related offences, including two for suspectedly violating #NationalSecurityLaw. Lawful #HKProtests are always respected but unlawful acts are to be rejected. Please stop breaking the law," the law enforcement agency tweeted.

The new legislation bans separatist, subversive and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. The move is supported by the Hong Kong leadership but has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as some residents fear their rights may be infringed upon. According to Beijing, the new security law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the existing democratic freedoms of locals.

In early June, it was announced that the police would create a special unit to oversee the enforcement of the new legislation.