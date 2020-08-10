UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Hong Kong Police Confirm Making 7 Arrests In Foreign Collusion Probe

Mon 10th August 2020 | 08:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Hong Kong police said on Monday that they have arrested seven people under the national security law on suspicion of foreign collusion.

Earlier in the day, media reported that pro-democratic media tycoon Jimmy Lai had been arrested in Hong Kong over alleged foreign collusion and fraud. Lai's two sons have reportedly also been detained.

"The Police have been undertaking an arrest operation since this morning. At least seven local males, aged between 39 to 72 years, have been arrested on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country/external elements to endanger national security, conspiracy to defraud and other offences," the press release said.

It added that the "investigation is still underway and further arrests may be made."

Along with Lai and his two sons, the CEO and the chief financial officer of the mogul's Apple Daily tabloid were arrested as part of the operation, according to The South China Morning Post.

