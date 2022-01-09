UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Hotbeds Of Resistance Remain In Almaty Despite Stabilization Of Situation - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 07:00 AM

UPDATE - Hotbeds of Resistance Remain in Almaty Despite Stabilization of Situation - Authorities

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - The situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty remains tense since there are still outbreaks of resistance on the part of the militants despite the overall stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan, Deputy Mayor Yerzhan Babakumarov said.

"The militants are still putting up armed resistance. There is stabilization, but there are (also) outbursts of fierce resistance," Babakumarov said on Kazakhstan's Khabar 24 tv channel.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that administrative buildings in Almaty had been cleared of terrorists and that the situation in Kazakhstan was gradually improving.

Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Ermek Kosherbayev said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show on Saturday that the situation in Kazakhstan was stabilizing and that transport routes were being restored, but there were still some "isolated hotbeds of terrorist activity" in the country.

On Saturday, the Almaty law enforcement said in a statement that all vital facilities and infrastructure in the Almaty region were operating normally, but the counter-terrorism operation in the region continued.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday that there was prolonged fighting in the suburbs of the city of Almaty along the Bishkek-bound highway.

Almaty authorities said on Telegram that supermarkets were going to resume their work in the city with limited hours, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence erupted in Kazakhstan with wide-spread clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions, including Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a state of emergency.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue and CSTO peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. A counter-terrorism operation continues.

Tokayev said on Friday that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues and that he was going to announce specific measures on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Internet Russia Almaty Kazakhstan January Gas YouTube TV All Government P

Recent Stories

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

6 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

7 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

7 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

7 hours ago
 Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate ove ..

Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate over demise of brother

7 hours ago
 AKF lambastes New Delhi for committing extra-judic ..

AKF lambastes New Delhi for committing extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.