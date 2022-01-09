UPDATE - Hotbeds of Resistance Remain in Almaty Despite Stabilization of Situation - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - The situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty remains tense since there are still outbreaks of resistance on the part of the militants despite the overall stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan, Deputy Mayor Yerzhan Babakumarov said.

"The militants are still putting up armed resistance. There is stabilization, but there are (also) outbursts of fierce resistance," Babakumarov said on Kazakhstan's Khabar 24 tv channel.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that administrative buildings in Almaty had been cleared of terrorists and that the situation in Kazakhstan was gradually improving.

Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Ermek Kosherbayev said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show on Saturday that the situation in Kazakhstan was stabilizing and that transport routes were being restored, but there were still some "isolated hotbeds of terrorist activity" in the country.

On Saturday, the Almaty law enforcement said in a statement that all vital facilities and infrastructure in the Almaty region were operating normally, but the counter-terrorism operation in the region continued.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday that there was prolonged fighting in the suburbs of the city of Almaty along the Bishkek-bound highway.

Almaty authorities said on Telegram that supermarkets were going to resume their work in the city with limited hours, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence erupted in Kazakhstan with wide-spread clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions, including Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a state of emergency.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue and CSTO peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. A counter-terrorism operation continues.

Tokayev said on Friday that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues and that he was going to announce specific measures on Tuesday.