UPDATE - House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Says Support Audit Of Taxpayer Funding For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 04:20 AM

 EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said that he supports an audit of aid provided to Ukraine by Congress using US taxpayer funds, when asked by Sputnik about a resolution introduced by Republican lawmakers last week to review the assistance.

"I support auditing every single tax Dollar spent by Congress. This is hard-working taxpayer money. We should make sure no matter where we spend money that it's audited and spent wisely," McCarthy said on Tuesday during a press conference when asked by Sputnik if he supported a Republican resolution to audit aid sent to Ukraine.

Last week, House Republicans including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie introduced a resolution pursuing an audit of congressional aid to Ukraine. If the resolution fails during the current "lame duck" session, the lawmakers said they will introduce it again during the new Congress next year, during which Republicans will have control of the lower chamber.

McCarthy is a favorite to serve as House Speaker in the new Congress. Prior to midterm elections, McCarthy said a Republican-controlled House would be less willing to write a "blank check" to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden is seeking another $37.7 billion in new aid to Ukraine from Congress as part of the administration's efforts to prop up Kiev amid Russia's special military operation, according to documents obtained by Sputnik.

Biden recently expressed concern that Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine. However, Biden administration officials have also repeatedly said they expect bipartisan support on sending military assistance to Kiev to continue.

In total, the United States has committed over $18.5 billion in military assistance to the country since January 2021.

