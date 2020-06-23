UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Against Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:30 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Houthi Islamic movement, which operates in Yemen, said on Tuesday that it had conducted a massive military operation against Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led military coalition, involved in the Yemeni civil war, said it had intercepted explosive-laden drones launched from Yemen against Saudi civilian targets.

"Soon, we will share the specifics of the full-scale operation that our armed forces have conducted in Saudi Arabia's rear," a movement spokesperson told Al Masirah tv channel.

The movement subsequently claimed it had struck several major Saudi targets.

"During the fourth operation to restore military balance, we have hit the Defense Ministry, the King Salman Air Base, and military facilities in Riyadh, Jazan, and Najran," the movement said in a statement broadcast by Al Masirah.

The Houthis promised to step up their campaign against the Saudi forces until the coalition lifts the blockade from Yemen's northern provinces and stops bombing the area.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

