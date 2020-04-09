MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels have fired a ballistic missile at the Yemeni city of Marib amid the two-week ceasefire declared by the Saudi-led coalition, Saudi Arabia's Al-Ekhbariya broadcaster reported on late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the state Saudi media reported that the Saudi-led coalition had put military operations on hold for two weeks. The move was welcomed by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

Minister of Information of the UN-backed Yemeni government Muammar Eryani said that the rebels had also shelled the port of Al Hudaydah.

He added that the attacks had demonstrated the Houthis' disinterest in reaching peace in Yemen.

Yemen has been mired in a conflict between the UN-backed government, headed by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis since 2015. The parties signed a ceasefire agreement in late 2018, which, however, has soon collapsed.

In late March, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the ceasefire in all world's conflicts so that the focus could shift to the true "fight of our lives," referring to the pandemic of COVID-19. Both the UN-backed Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels have expressed support for the initiative, but the clashes are still underway.