UPDATE - Human Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Begin In Russia In Next Few Days - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:40 AM

UPDATE - Human Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine to Begin in Russia in Next Few Days - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Russian vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will be tested on volunteers in the coming days, when the two-week isolation of volunteers ends, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Russian Defense Ministry, jointly with the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, is completing preparations for the start of clinical trials of a Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus infection on volunteers," the ministry said.

"In the coming days, after completion of two-week isolation, the first group of volunteers will be vaccinated.

The main goal is to check safety and tolerance to vaccine components," it said.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 537,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 7,000. More than 284,000 people have recovered.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide has surpassed 8 million, with more than 436,000 deaths and over 3.8 million recoveries.

