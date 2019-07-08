UPDATE - Hundreds of Protesters Demand Dismissal of Georgian Journalist for Swearing at Putin Live

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Hundreds of people have gathered near the building of Georgia's Rustavi 2 broadcaster in Tbilisi to demand that the broadcaster's production director Giorgi Gabunia be fired after swearing at Russian President Vladimir Putin live on television, as broadcast by local television channels.

On Sunday evening, Gabunia started his program Post Scriptum on Rustavi 2 with a monologue about Putin, using extremely obscene language when talking about the Russian leader.

The people, who have gathered near the building, can be seen throwing eggs and bottles at it.

The broadcaster, in turn, has already issued an official statement, apologizing for the journalist's words.

"First of all, we apologize to the audience because of the fact. We believe that in any situation, a journalist must observe the editorial policy of the channel and the corresponding ethical requirements of high-rated broadcasting even while defending certain values and even in an author's program," the broadcaster said in a statement, published on its official website in the early hours of Monday.

Rustavi 2 added that the journalist's words did not meet the broadcaster's standards and the issue would be addressed.

"We believe that Giorgi Gabunia's expression is not in compliance with the high standards established by our channel and the tv company's regulatory body will discuss this issue," the statement added.

According to the company, strong and provocative statements can be acceptable only if they comply with the ethic norms of the broadcaster and society as a whole.

Rustavi 2 also said that it had been threatened by the country's authorities after the incident.

"Such statements from the government and moreover the threats regarding the response due to the violation of ethical standards by the anchor constitute restriction of freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution, interference in media freedom and legalization of censorship," the broadcaster said.

The statement added that the broadcaster was afraid of falling victims to revenge in that situation.

"In the context of the events in connection with the TV Company Rustavi 2, such action of the government presents a real danger of taking revenge with the TV company. We call on the public, in addition to considering the violation of ethical standards by journalists, to have a strict response to the Government's statements," the broadcaster said.

The broadcaster's director general, Nika Gvaramia, later announced that Rustavi 2 temporarily suspended its broadcasts.

"A decision has been made to suspend the broadcasting until the TV channel's safety has not been protected," Gvaramia said live on television.

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said on Sunday that Gabunia's words were pure provocation and an attempt to destabilize the situation in the country, and described them as unacceptable.

Relations between Russia and Georgia have recently deteriorated after anti-Russian rallies were held in Georgia in late June. Putin has banned flights from Russia to Georgia starting from Monday and ordered the government to help return Russian tourists who are already in Georgia.