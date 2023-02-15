UPDATE - Hungary Counts on Saudi, Kazakh Assistance in Diversifying Energy Supplies - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Hungary expects increased supplies of oil from Saudi Arabia and natural gas from Kazakhstan to help diversify its energy imports, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto said he had met with the Saudi and Kazakh economy ministers on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.

"Saudi Arabia can become an important player in terms of diversifying energy supplies, as indicated by a 42 percent increase in our trade turnover caused by increased crude oil imports," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (an extremist social network banned in Russia).

In Kazakhstan, he said, two "probably most famous Hungarian companies" have achieved success: the oil and gas company MOL "starts natural gas production this year" in Kazakhstan, and pharmaceutical concern Gedeon Richter in 2022 "received an income of $25 million" on the Kazakh market.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry earlier said Hungary was working to diversify gas supplies to the country, but added that Russian energy supplies could not be replaced in the short term.

In addition to increasing Azerbaijani gas imports, Hungary is interested in increasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the country through the terminal in Croatia's Krk and developing a gas field in Romania. In addition, according to Szijjarto, Budapest, as part of the diversification of supplies, is considering the possibility of importing oil from Ecuador in case the overland transit of Russian oil through Ukraine becomes impossible.

Earlier, Szijjarto said that during his visit to the Qatari capital Doha, an agreement was signed, in line with which the energy companies of Hungary and Qatar could begin talks on LNG supplies to Hungary in about three years. According to him, talks are also under way between Hungarian and Omani partners at the level of specialists and enterprises on the possible start of oil and gas imports from Oman.

Szijjarto stressed that the agreements with the Gulf countries on the supply of oil and gas to Hungary do not mean terminating contracts with Russia, but are aimed at diversification.