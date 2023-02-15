UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Hungary Counts On Saudi, Kazakh Assistance In Diversifying Energy Supplies - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 09:10 AM

UPDATE - Hungary Counts on Saudi, Kazakh Assistance in Diversifying Energy Supplies - Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Hungary expects increased supplies of oil from Saudi Arabia and natural gas from Kazakhstan to help diversify its energy imports, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto said he had met with the Saudi and Kazakh economy ministers on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.

"Saudi Arabia can become an important player in terms of diversifying energy supplies, as indicated by a 42 percent increase in our trade turnover caused by increased crude oil imports," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (an extremist social network banned in Russia).

In Kazakhstan, he said, two "probably most famous Hungarian companies" have achieved success: the oil and gas company MOL "starts natural gas production this year" in Kazakhstan, and pharmaceutical concern Gedeon Richter in 2022 "received an income of $25 million" on the Kazakh market.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry earlier said Hungary was working to diversify gas supplies to the country, but added that Russian energy supplies could not be replaced in the short term.

In addition to increasing Azerbaijani gas imports, Hungary is interested in increasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the country through the terminal in Croatia's Krk and developing a gas field in Romania. In addition, according to Szijjarto, Budapest, as part of the diversification of supplies, is considering the possibility of importing oil from Ecuador in case the overland transit of Russian oil through Ukraine becomes impossible.

Earlier, Szijjarto said that during his visit to the Qatari capital Doha, an agreement was signed, in line with which the energy companies of Hungary and Qatar could begin talks on LNG supplies to Hungary in about three years. According to him, talks are also under way between Hungarian and Omani partners at the level of specialists and enterprises on the possible start of oil and gas imports from Oman.

Szijjarto stressed that the agreements with the Gulf countries on the supply of oil and gas to Hungary do not mean terminating contracts with Russia, but are aimed at diversification.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Facebook Company Oman Oil Visit Saudi Qatar Paris Budapest Doha Ecuador Romania Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Croatia Hungary Gas Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

7 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

7 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

8 hours ago
 Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDG ..

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World ..

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.