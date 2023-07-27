UPDATE - Hunter Biden Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Tax Charges After Plea Deal Rejected by Judge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Hunter Biden on Wednesday pleaded "not guilty" to Federal tax charges after a judge in a Delaware court rejected a potential plea agreement that would have resolved his case without time in jail, court documents showed.

"The Court advised Defendant of rights and granted release with conditions. Defendant waived the preliminary hearing. The Court advised counsel of their Brady obligations under Rule 5(f). The Court deferred a decision on the plea and pretrial diversion agreement. The parties shall submit briefs as ordered within 30 days; Not Guilty Plea entered," the court said in a minute entry describing Wednesday's proceedings.

The judge overseeing the case earlier put a potential plea agreement between Biden's lawyers and federal prosecutors on hold, saying she could not "rubber stamp" the deal, CBS reported.

The agreement would have seen Biden plead guilty to the two tax charges and enter into a so-called diversion agreement to avoid prosecution on separate felony gun possession charges.

But US District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned the constitutionality of the diversion agreement on the gun charge, saying the judiciary would ordinarily not oversee such an deal, CNN reported.

The diversion agreement includes a clause stating that any dispute over whether Biden breached the deal would go before a US judge. The deal's terms would have reportedly required Biden to attend counseling and a rehabilitation program.

During Wednesday's proceedings, Biden's lawyer at one point said the plea agreement was "null and void" after the lead prosecutor, Leo Wise, responding to a question from the judge, stated that Biden would not be immune from prosecution for other crimes, including potential charges related to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), CNN reported.

Weiss also indicated that an investigation into Biden's foreign dealings was ongoing, but did not reveal further details, NBC reported.

Biden has come under increasing scrutiny over his business dealings in China and Ukraine, and the US House Oversight Committee is conducting an ongoing probe into his activities when his father Joe Biden was vice president.