UPDATE - Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall in US State of Louisiana - National Weather Service Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwest portion of the US state of Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

"Hurricane Delta makes landfall near Creole, Louisiana, at 6:00 PM CDT as a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale," the statement said on Friday.

The hurricane center added damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge continue over portions of southern Louisiana.

Nearly 92 percent of oil production facilities in the Gulf and almost 62 percent of gas output capability have been battened down ahead of the landfall, data from the Interior Department Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement revealed.

The region is still recovering from the damage wrought by Hurricane Laura in August.

The National Hurricane Center, based in Miami, is part of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) / National Weather Service agency within the Commerce Department.