UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Hurricane Hanna Leaves 3 People Killed, 4 Others Missing In Mexico - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

UPDATE - Hurricane Hanna Leaves 3 People Killed, 4 Others Missing in Mexico - Authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Three people were killed and four others went missing in Mexico due to Hurricane Hanna that recently struck the country after having moved from the US southern state of Texas, David Leon, the national coordinator of Mexico's Civil Protection force, said on Tuesday.

"[A total of] 769 people were evacuated and four people went missing. It is painful to talk about it but three people were killed," Leon said at a press briefing.

According to Leon, more than 320 infrastructure objects were damaged as a result of massive landfalls and heavy rains, while 339 people were evacuated from the most affected areas. Eight roads were blocked following a series of six landslides, Leon added.

The Excelsior newspaper reported, citing authorities of Mexico's Nuevo Leon state, that the storm not only caused damage to infrastructure objects across the country, but also scattered more than 1,000 tonnes of garbage.

The photos posted by the newspaper show piles of soil, broken branches, packages, bottles, bags that lying on the streets of the state.

The hurricane made landfall in southern Texas on Saturday, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. US President Donald Trump approved the emergency disaster declaration for Texas. Moreover, a video posted by a Mexican journalist alleged to show the hurricane toppling a part of the border wall. The US Customs and Border Protection said on Monday it was looking into the video, but doubted its authenticity.

Related Topics

Storm Trump Leon David Mexico Border From Rains

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

35 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.