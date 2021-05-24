UPDATE - ICAO Concerned Over Ryanair Incident, Says May Be in Violation of Chicago Convention

MOSCOW/WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) expressed concerns on Sunday over the alleged forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, which could have violated the Chicago Convention.

"ICAO is strongly concerned by the apparent forced landing of a Ryanair flight and its passengers, which could be in contravention of the Chicago Convention. We look forward to more information being officially confirmed by the countries and operators concerned," the organization tweeted.

The Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the Chicago Convention, entered into force in 1947. It establishes the basic principles that enable international air transport.

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) also expressed concerns over the Ryanair plane landing in Minsk and the arrest of Roman Protasevich ” founder of a telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist.

"ODIHR is deeply troubled by events following today's reported forced landing in Minsk. We reiterate our concern about the ongoing #HumanRights violations in Belarus & lack of respect for #FairTrial standards, which have affected thousands of people since last August," the ODIHR posted on Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, the press service of the Minsk National Airport told Sputnik that a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be fake. A fighter jet was deployed to escort the plane. It was reported later that Protasevich was detained during the stopover at the airport.

The plane was cleared for take off from Minsk on Sunday evening and arrived in Vilnius at 18:27 GMT. The Minsk airport insisted that the decision to land in Belarus was made by the Ryanair captain and according to the international law.