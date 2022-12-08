UPDATE - ICRC President Arrives in Ukraine on 4-Day Visit to Meet With Civilians, Red Cross Society

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric on Thursday arrived in Ukraine for a four-day visit to meet with civilians from the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

"I've arrived in Ukraine for a four-day visit: here civilians are paying an enormous price in the deadly hostilities. Today I'll meet with people in Mykolayiv and Kherson Oblast who are facing a desperate winter," Spoljaric tweeted.

The ICRC president also said that she was planning to meet with the staff of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

Spoljaric has also visited prisoners of war, she said.

"These visits are an important step forward in preserving humanity amidst the brutality of the international armed conflict. We are able to check how prisoners of war are being treated and to make sure families receive updates.

My expectation is that these visits lead to more regular access to all prisoners of war," ICRC chief said in a statement.

The ICRC staff has been continuing to visit prisoners of war held by both sides to the conflict to check on their condition and treatment, as well as provide them with personal hygiene items, warm clothes, blankets and books.

The ICRC is planning more visits to the prisoners of war in late December.

The ICRC has been working in Ukraine since 2014. It has been providing humanitarian assistance, including food, water and other essential items, to the civilian population suffering from attacks on critical infrastructure. The organization has significantly intensified its activities after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.