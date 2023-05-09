UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Immortal Regiment March Commemorating End Of WW2 Starts In Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 08:50 PM

UPDATE - Immortal Regiment March Commemorating End of WW2 Starts in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Immortal Regiment march, commemorating the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany and the sacrifice of those who died in the WWII, has started in Berlin, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Over 1,000 people, including Germans, Russians and other CIS countries' nationals living in Berlin, gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate at 11 a.m. (09:00 GMT), to march to the Soviet War Memorial in the Tiergarten locality in central Berlin. They are carrying flowers and portraits of their relatives ” veterans of the Great Patriotic War.

Some people are also bringing along balloons in the colors of the Russian flag, due to the Berlin court's ban on displaying Russian flags and symbols on May 8-9.

The participants are shouting hurrahs and singing famous songs of the war and post-war era.

The organizers of the march told RIA Novosti they were expecting the number of participants to reach 1,300 people.

The German police are escorting the march all the way from the Brandenburg Gate to the memorial. Police cars are parked along the route.

Later in the day, the correspondent reported that Berlin police had stopped the members of the march several times on their way to the memorial, and allowed only small groups of people to lay flowers at the monument. The participants had to wait for about an hour for their turn to lay wreaths, the correspondent said.

In addition, the members of the Immortal Regiment were not allowed to spend a minute of silence on the square in front of the memorial, the correspondent said, adding that such measures were taken for the first time by the Berlin authorities.

Berlin police said on May 8 that carrying portraits and flowers is allowed, while Russian and Soviet flags, Saint George's ribbons, all types of military uniform, Z and V symbols as well as military marches are strictly prohibited.

