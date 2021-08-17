UPDATE - India Decides to Immediately Evacuate Its Embassy in Kabul - MEA Spokesman Bagchi

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) India has decided to begin an immediate evacuation of its embassy in Afghanistan, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," Bagchi said on Twitter.

Later in the day, an Indian flight with the embassy staff on board departed from the Kabul airport.

On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.