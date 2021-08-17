UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - India Decides To Immediately Evacuate Its Embassy In Kabul - MEA Spokesman Bagchi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

UPDATE - India Decides to Immediately Evacuate Its Embassy in Kabul - MEA Spokesman Bagchi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) India has decided to begin an immediate evacuation of its embassy in Afghanistan, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," Bagchi said on Twitter.

Later in the day, an Indian flight with the embassy staff on board departed from the Kabul airport.

On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.

Related Topics

India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Twitter Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in comm ..

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since February

2 minutes ago
 UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

1 hour ago
 Brazil reports 14,471 new coronavirus cases, 434 d ..

Brazil reports 14,471 new coronavirus cases, 434 deaths

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.