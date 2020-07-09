UPDATE - India-EU Summit to Be Held Via Video Conference on Wednesday - Brussels

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) A high-level meeting between India and the European Union, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held via a video conference on the coming Wednesday, the bloc said in a press release.

"The 15th summit between India and the EU will be held via video conference. The EU will be represented by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. India will be represented by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," the press release read.

The talks are expected to be focused on global cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, EU-India Strategic Partnership and other multilateral issues.

India's Ministry of External Affairs, for its part, confirmed the summit and said it is expected to touch on a wide range of topics.

"The Summit will review India-EU cooperation covering political & security relations, trade & investment and economic cooperation. The Summit is also expected to discuss developments around the COVID-19 pandemic and contemporary global matters of interest to both sides," a statement from the ministry read.

Modi was initially set to travel to Brussels for the summit in mid-March but the meeting was postponed due to the pandemic.