UPDATE - India Successfully Test-Fires New-Generation Ballistic Missile - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) India's Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) successfully test-fired a new-generation nuclear capable ballistic missile on Monday, government sources told Sputnik.

The Agni P missile was launched from the Dr. Abdul Kalam island on Monday at 10:55 a.m. (5:25 GMT), off the Bay of Bengal.

The missile is a canisterised advanced variant of Agni with a 1,000-2,000 km (620-1,243 miles) range.

The ministry confirmed that the maiden test launch from a military base in the eastern coast in the state of Odisha went off successfully.

"The missile followed text book trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with high level of accuracy," it announced in a statement.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO on the successful launch. He said the missile would further strengthen India's deterrence capabilities.