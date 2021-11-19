UPDATE - India to Repeal Controversial Farm Laws - Modi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Indian government has made a decision to repeal all three controversial farm laws that led to mass protests throughout the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

"We have decided to repeal all the farm laws and will begin the procedure at the parliament session that begins this month," Modi said in his address to the nation.

The prime minister also called on protesting farmers "to return home to their families."

However, farmers plan to carry on protest action until the laws are completely abolished.

"The protest will not be over immediately, we will wait for the day when the laws on agriculture will be abolished in parliament.

In addition to the minimum support price, the government should discuss other issues with farmers," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait tweeted.

Farmers have rallied since November 2020. The farmers demand the laws, which are aimed at taking away concessions from the Indian agricultural sector, be amended to protect their interests. In particular, the legislation in question cancels the government-assured minimal purchase price, among other changes that farmers fear will leave them vulnerable to potential abuse by private businesses.