UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - India, US Ministers Urge Cessation Of Hostilities In Ukraine - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 10:20 AM

UPDATE - India, US Ministers Urge Cessation of Hostilities in Ukraine - Joint Statement

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The foreign and defense ministers of India and the United States urged cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, according to a joint statement following a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue meeting.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III welcomed Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar to Washington, D.C., on April 11, 2022, for the fourth India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The Dialogue was preceded by a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden," the statement said.

"The Ministers reviewed mutual efforts to respond to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications. They urged an immediate cessation of hostilities. The Ministers unequivocally condemned civilian deaths. They underscored that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, respect for international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," it said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

The ministers also reaffirmed their ambitions for building a comprehensive defense partnership.

"The Ministers commended the significant and continuing progress in the India-U.S. Major Defense Partnership. Drawing on the momentum from the India-U.S. Defense Policy Group meeting in October 2021, they reaffirmed their ambitions for building an advanced and comprehensive defense partnership in which the U.S. and Indian militaries coordinate closely together across all domains," according to the joint statement.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Narendra Modi Progress Luhansk Donetsk Austin Washington, D.C. United States February April October All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2022

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful tr ..

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful transition of power

9 hours ago
 Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief ..

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief calls for respecting democrati ..

9 hours ago
 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devasta ..

'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

9 hours ago
 France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non ..

France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.