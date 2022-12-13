UPDATE - Indian Defense Minister Confirms Clash Between Indian, Chinese Troops at Disputed Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday confirmed that the country's troops had a clash with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) at the disputed border in the state of Arunachal Pradesh last week.

"On 09 December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC (line of actual control) in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner," Singh said in a statement on Twitter.

The defense minister said the Indian army had prevented the PLA from trespassing on India's territory. Although the clash led to injuries on both sides, there are no fatalities or serious casualties on the part of India, the minister added.

"Due to timely intervention of Indian commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow up of the incident, local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 Dec 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms," the statement read.

In addition, the Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border in the future, Singh said, emphasizing that this issue was discussed with Beijing through diplomatic channels.

The NDTV broadcaster cited sources as saying on Tuesday that the Indian Air Force had launched active combat patrols over Arunachal Pradesh in view of the escalation of border tensions. Sources specified that Indian fighter jets had to be scrambled "two-three times" in recent weeks to prevent violations by China.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the situation on the Chinese-Indian border is stable, with the sides being in touch through both military and diplomatic channels.

This is the first serious escalation between India and China in the Himalayas since the May 2020 clash, when India reported 20 soldiers killed and China reported four soldiers killed.

The two nations have thousands of square miles of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan's Kashmir claims, all the way to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan. Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 border war between the nations.