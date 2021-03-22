UPDATE - Indian Lawmaker Requests Parliament Adjournment Over 'Alarming' COVID-19 Surge

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Indian Lawmaker Narain Dass Gupta asked Vise President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday to adjourn the parliament after the country saw another four-month high in daily coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, India logged further 43,846 infections, marking another highest daily figure in nearly four months. The country has the world's third-largest COVID-19 tally.

"This is to bring to your kind notice that there is alarming rise in corona cases nearing a peak situation again nationwide, it is requested to adjourn the Parliament Session as a precautionary measure for safety of Respected Members and Staff," Gupta said in a letter.

To support his stand, the lawmaker noted that the average age of members of parliament is 62. He also mentioned the recent positive COVID-19 test of lower house speaker Om Birla.

The parliament gathered for the current session on January 29. The session is scheduled to last until April 8. The previous one was cut short in September over multiple positive COVID-19 tests among the members of parliament.