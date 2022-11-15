UPDATE - Indian Prime Minister Calls on G20 Countries to Contribute to Peace Settlement in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the G20 countries should help find a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16. India will be the next chair of the G20 group from December 1 this year.

"I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn," Modi said at the Food and Energy Security session at the G20 summit, as quoted by the Indian foreign ministry.

Modi added that the world powers must demonstrate a concrete and collective determination to ensure peace, harmony, and security throughout the world.

According to the Indian prime minister, the G20 countries must also conclude a mutual agreement to ensure the stability of the fertilizer and grain supply chain.

"The current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis. Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should build mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured," Modi said.

Modi noted that in order to ensure sustainable food security, India is promoting natural farming and re-popularizing nutritious and traditional foods such as millet.