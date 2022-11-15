UPDATE - Indian Prime Minister Holds Meetings With Presidents of US, France, Indonesia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with the presidents of Indonesia, the United States, and France, as well as with the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo personally, like other G20 leaders, met Modi at the building where the summit is being held. Later, before the start of the meeting, Modi discussed with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, the press service of the Indian prime minister said, posting photos from meetings of leaders on Twitter.

Modi also met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. This is Modi's first face-to-face meeting with Sunak, an ethnic Indian and the newly elected UK prime minister.

The head of the Indian government also met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Later in the day, the Indian foreign ministry said that Modi and Biden reviewed the ongoing deepening of the strategic partnership between the countries.

"They reviewed the continuing deepening of the India - US strategic partnership including cooperation in future oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc," the ministry said, adding that the leaders also expressed their satisfaction with the close cooperation between New Delhi and Washington in new groups such as Quad, I2U2, and others.

Modi thanked Biden for his continued support for strengthening the India-US partnership and expressed confidence that both countries will continue to maintain close coordination during India's G20 presidency.