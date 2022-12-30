(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother has died at the age of 99 at the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday.

"Heeraben Modi passed away on 12/30/2022 at 3:30 a.m (22:00 on Thursday GMT) during the treatment at the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology," the institute's statement said.

Heeraben Modi celebrated her 99th birthday in June. In the middle of this week, she was hospitalized for examination, and her condition was reportedly stable.

Following reports of her death, many politicians expressed their condolences to Prime Minister Modi and his family.

In particular, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter that "there is no greater loss than losing one's mother," and expressed his condolences to Modi.