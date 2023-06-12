UPDATE - Indian Prime Minister Urges G20 Nations to Increase Investment in Sustainable Development

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged G20 countries on Monday to invest more in the sustainable development goals (SDGs) to assist developing countries in overcoming the consequences of global crises.

"I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility not to let sustainable development goals fall behind. We must ensure that no one is left behind. It is an imperative for this group to send a strong message to the world that we have an action plan to achieve this. Excellences, our efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, fair and sustainable. We should increase investment in fulfilling SDGs and find solutions to address the debt risks faced by many countries," Modi said in an address to the G20 development ministers' meeting in the Indian city of Varanasi.

He also called on the G20 ministers to study the experience of New Delhi, which has turned over 100 underdeveloped regions into drivers for economic growth. Besides, Modi stressed the importance of digitalization and democratization of technologies.

"In India, digitalization has brought about a revolutionary change. Technology is being used as a tool to empower people, make data accessible, and ensure inclusivity. India is willing to share its experience with partner countries," he said.

Moreover, the Indian leader called for the development of "high-level principles on life" as a means to promote the environmental protection and climate action. He also advocated the adoption of an action plan on gender equality and women opportunities.

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that New Delhi had presented an ambitious 7-year plan to accelerate progress on achieving SDGs.

"The action plan not only galvanizes a strong G20 commitment to the development agenda, but also puts forward transformative actions on the three core agendas," Jaishankar told the meeting of the G20 development ministers.

The main part of the plan deals with the development of digital infrastructure expected to launch the process of innovation at the grassroots level around the globe, the top Indian diplomat said. The second direction is related to increased investment in women leadership, which should not only accelerate progress on SDGs, but also bring tangible benefits to all sectors of society. Finally, Jaishankar said, India's plan provides for fair and comprehensive transition across the world, which secure the survival of the planet in the future.

"We, as the G20, need to be bold in our ambition. We need to come together to address the crises as one. The theme of the Indian presidency ” One Earth, One Family, One Future ” therefore is an urgent call for action," the Indian foreign minister said.

The SDGs represent a 17-point plan developed by the UN General Assembly in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 in December and will hold it until November 30, with around 200 meetings of the group at different levels expected to take place throughout 2023. The main event during the Indian presidency, the top-level G20 summit, is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10.