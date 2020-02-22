UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Indian Security Forces Killed 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists In Kashmir - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:40 AM

UPDATE - Indian Security Forces Killed 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists in Kashmir - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT, banned in Russia) group have been killed in a clash with the Indian security forces in the village of Sangam in the northern union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Zone Police said on Saturday.

The clash reportedly erupted on late Friday and continued in the early hours of Saturday.

"Sangam #Encounter Update: 02 LeT #terrorists have been #killed in this operation by Police, CRPF & Army. #Arms & ammunition recovered. Details shall follow," police wrote on their Twitter page.

Lashkar-e-Taiba is one of the largest and most active Islamist militant organizations in South Asia.

The group reportedly operates a number of terrorist training camps in Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir and is banned in India.

The group is responsible for many deadly attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks that left over 170 people dead and more than 300 injured.

The situation in Kashmir has been consistently strained amid conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. It escalated further in early August when the Indian government decided to annul the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and put it under direct Federal control. In the lead-up to the move, India sent additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir and put it under a curfew.

