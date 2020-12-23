MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech on Tuesday announced it had recruited half of the 26,000 volunteers necessary for Phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin across multiple sites in India.

"We sincerely thank all the 13000 volunteers across the country for their support in enabling us to bring out a safe and efficacious Indian vaccine for COVID-19. This pro-vaccine public health volunteerism is a morale booster for us to achieve our milestone target of 26,000 soon," Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Suchitra Ella said in a statement released by the company.

Bharat Biotech noted that some 1,000 people had undergone the first two phases of the clinical trials of Covaxin, showing "promising safety and immunogenicity results."

Phase 3 trials of the vaccine, developed jointly with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, started in mid-November.

The vaccine will also be promoted for potential entry to the US market as a result of a collaboration between Bharat Biotech and US biopharmaceutical company Ocugen, Inc.

"Ocugen, Inc., ... and Bharat Biotech ... today announced that the companies have signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) to co-develop Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN„¢, an advanced stage whole-viron inactivated vaccine candidate, for the United States market," Bharat Biotech said in a press release.

Under the signed document, Ocugen acquired the rights to the candidate vaccine in the United States and responsibilities pertaining to its clinical development, registration, and commercialization for the US market.