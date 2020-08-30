UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - India's Defense Ministry Confirms Withdrawal From Drills With Russia

Sun 30th August 2020

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) India's Defense Ministry has confirmed it will not send troops to a multinational military exercise in Russia next month, citing the coronavirus pandemic and associated logistical challenges.

The exercise, Kavkaz-2020, will take place in southern Russia in September. China, Pakistan and Iran, among other countries, are expected to send their personnel.

"Russia and India are close and privileged strategic partners. At Russia's invitation India has been participating in many international events. However, in view of Pandemic and consequent difficulties in exercise, including arrangements of logistics, India has decided not to send contingent this year to Kavkaz-2020," the defense ministry said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, the Russian side has been informed of the decision.

Sources in the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik earlier on Saturday that India would bow out of the drills over a deadly border row with China, which has blamed India for the clash between their soldiers in June. India said 20 soldiers had been killed in what it sees as part of its eastern Ladakh territory.

Meanwhile Indian media reported earlier this week that 200 Indian servicemen could take part in Russia's Kavkaz-2020 drills, including 160 army and 40 air force personnel as well as two naval officers as observers.

Kavkaz-2020 is scheduled for September and will feature troops from six countries, including member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Collective Security Treaty Organization, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

