MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Sunday issued licenses to two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, heralding the official start of the vaccination campaign in the country, media reported.

According to Hindustan Times, the licenses were given to the Covshield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Covaxin, developed by Indian firm Bharat Biotech.

"After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of Serum and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations," Drugs Controller General of India VG Somani said at a news conference on Sunday.

He added that the organization would never approve the vaccine "if there is slightest of safety concern."

A day prior, a CDSCO expert panel gave its recommendation to greenlight the vaccines and also to allow the phase three trials of a third vaccine by Indian pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, hailed the announcement as "a decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight!"

The prime minister went on to underscore the achievement that both vaccines will be produced in India - AstraZeneca has made a deal with India's Serum Institute to produce the bulk of Covshield in the subcontinent.

"It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India!" Modi said.

Bharat Biotech Managing Director Dr. Krishna Ella, in a statement shared with Sputnik, also underscored the scientific milestone that a homegrown vaccine presents for India.

"The approval of COVAXIN for emergency use is a giant leap for Innovation and novel product development in India. It is a proud moment for the nation and a great milestone in India's scientific capability, a kickstart to the innovation ecosystem in India," Ella said in a statement.

The vaccines will continue to be distributed to all regions of the country as Indian health authorities held dry runs of inoculations in each state. Widespread drills for vaccine administration were held to thousands of health care workers as well.

India has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections after the United States, with over 10.3 million cases in total and nearly 150,000 related deaths.