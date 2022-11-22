UPDATE - Indonesian Navy Deploys 400 Soldiers to Help Earthquake Victims in West Java - Admiral

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Indonesian navy has sent 400 marine soldiers to assist in the evacuation and search for victims of the recent deadly earthquake in Indonesia's West Java province, Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono said on Tuesday.

"This morning, we sent 400 mariners, who will help evacuate and search for earthquake victims," Margono was quoted by the Antara news agency as saying.

Margono noted that the soldiers would also help restore infrastructure and facilities damaged by the earthquake, including communication networks and roads.

"I hope that the deployed mariners would help with the search for victims and evacuation as well as help build damaged facilities and infrastructure. We will work along with the regional disaster mitigation agency and related agencies in Cianjur," Margono added.

The marines will reportedly be on duty for the next one or two weeks, as an emergency situation is still in effect at the earthquake site.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian government has already prepared a special budget to help citizens fund repairs to their buildings affected by the earthquake, President Joko Widodo said, as cited by Antara.

Under the new budget, residents whose houses were heavily damaged will receive 50 million Indonesian rupiahs ($3,189) for repairs. Those whose houses suffered moderate damage will be provided with 25 million rupiahs in financial assistance, and 10 million rupiahs will be allocated to citizens, whose houses were slightly damaged.

"However, the most important aspect is, the future construction of houses affected by this earthquake must apply the earthquake-resistant building standards by the PUPR Ministry (Ministry of Public Works and Housing)," Widodo was quoted by the news agency as saying.

Over 160 people have reportedly been killed and hundreds injured as a result of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit West Java province on Monday. The earthquake occurred about 75 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of the country's capital, Jakarta.